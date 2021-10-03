Iowa DB Watts McBride impressed with first Husker game

Led by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, Nebraska continues to mine the state of Iowa for future football players. One such prospect, defensive back Watts McBride, was in Lincoln Saturday to take in the Northwestern game.

"Yep, this was my first Husker game and it was really impressive!" McBride relayed. "It was a cool experience because it was a night game and it was a Big Ten game. So, I expected it to be a really good environment and it was. I think the game day environment was just a really cool experience. I mean, it was just really fun!"

McBride was accompanied by his older brother to Lincoln.

"We came in just about 1:30 PM and as soon as we got there we had a meet and greet with the coaches," McBride said. "I talked to Coach Chinander and to Coach (Travis) Fisher a lot while I was there. I think the best part of the day was just getting to talk to them.

"They like the way I play and they're just trying to build a relationship with me right now, and I feel like we have a good relationship so far. We talk a lot over the phone, too, but it's always good to talk in person."

As would be expected, McBride was paying particular attention to the Blackshirts during the game itself Saturday evening.

"I know defense-wise, on the back end, they like to move their guys around," McBride observed. "So, you're not just a corner or a safety. Yesterday, they held Northwestern to negative-2 yards rushing, so they have a really good run defense, too."

Prior to his unofficial to Lincoln, McBride attended games at Iowa and Iowa State, and he will be attending a game at Notre Dame on October 30. He's also been talking with Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri and Air Force.

Nebraska remains his only offer to date, but he also liked his visits to Ames and Iowa City.

"They were all Power Five schools, really, and they are impressive programs," McBride stated. "I love college football, so getting those game day experiences was really cool!

"All of them are mostly Midwest schools and I feel like I'm kind of a Midwest guy. I'd like to stay close to home, so it's going to come down to my relationship with the coaches and the staff."