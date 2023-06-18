Nebraska has gone into Iowa to pull an under-the-radar offensive lineman into its 2024 recruiting class: Jake Peters , an interior 3-star O-lineman out of Cedar Falls, has committed to the Huskers.

Nebraska was the first, and so far only, Power Five offer for the 6-foot-3, 260-pound offensive guard. Iowa and Iowa State showed interest, and the Hawkeyes hosted him for a camp in early June but did not extend an offer.

Peters had a list of 16 offers from Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina, UAB and a host of Ivy League programs and other FCS schools – including national power North Dakota State.

It was head coach Matt Rhule and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, however, who saw traits and tape of Peters that they liked enough to extend an offer on June 10. Peters then made an official visit to Nebraska over the June 16-18 weekend and made his decision.

Peters, the team's 11th overall commitment and second of the day on Sunday, joins Texas three-star Gibson Pyle as the second offensive line commit in the Huskers' 2024 class. Both Peters and Pyle are interior O-line prospects.

