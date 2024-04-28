Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Intel: Early returns from the Red-White Game recruiting weekend

TJ Lateef, Cortez Mills and Emmanuel Choice
TJ Lateef, Cortez Mills and Emmanuel Choice
Tim Verghese • InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
@TimVerghese

Nebraska's biggest recruiting weekend of the year thus far is coming to an end. Despite the weather conditions in Lincoln and the surround areas, the Huskers hosted eight official visitors and over 50+ unofficial visitors between Thursday and Sunday.

Expect a loaded, in-depth set of recruiting notes early this week, along with recruit interviews throughout the week recapping the weekend that was, but for now here's some quick-hitting nuggets as early returns from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement