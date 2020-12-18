620 yards of offense. Three 90+ yard touchdown scoring drives. A bell-cow effort from Dedrick Mills. 200+ yards passing and over 100 yards rushing for Adrian Martinez. Two touchdowns for Wan'Dale Robinson.

It was all there for the Huskers on Friday in a snow-filled SHI Stadium in New Jersey. This, in a lot of ways, was the type of numbers we expected to see from a Scott Frost offense at Nebraska.

The only problem was it took a lot of head shaking and I'm sure remote tossing in living rooms across the state to get to that point on Friday. NU put the ball on the ground five times and lost two fumbles. Martinez threw two interceptions, including one in the end zone.

We saw a lot of flashes on Friday night of why Nebraska was 2-5 going into this game, but we saw reminders of what this can look like too if it's working. This was a perfect way to close out the regular season. NU fought through adversity and overcame four turnovers and a kick return for a touchdown.