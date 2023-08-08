Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced a few more injury updates on Tuesday morning. The list includes a season-ending knee injury for true freshman linebacker Maverick Noonan – the second Husker to suffer an injury that will keep him out for the 2023 season.

"Obviously Brodie (Tagaloa) is out for the year. Maverick Noonan hurt his knee on Saturday, out for the year," Rhule said. "Not an ACL or anything like that, just kind of a freak thing. So he'll have surgery this week, and it'll be about six months. He'll be fine, he'll be good as new. Obviously, our hearts go out to Brodie and Maverick. Everyone else is trending on being ready if they're out right now."

>>> RELATED: Tuesday open practice observations

>>> INSIDER'S BOARD: Reports and discussions on Huskers fall camp

>>> SUBSCRIBE: All access to Inside Nebraska for just $9.95/month

Rhule also updated the status of receiver Marcus Washington, who was nursing a broken bone in his hand last week. He returned to practice on Monday after having his cast removed, but reporters saw Washington in a yellow jersey on a stationary bike with his left knee wrapped on Tuesday. Rhule says the veteran receiver got re-injured on Monday but that Washington is expected to return very soon.

"Marcus came back and then got banged up again," Rhule said. "He had a really scary moment when he landed weird. But it should just be a couple days they said, so we're expecting him back by the weekend. ... When Marcus found out he was gonna be healthy, obviously it was a big thing for us."

Sticking with the receivers, Zavier Betts was not competing at practice Tuesday. When asked about Betts, Rhule didn't offer anything outside of "he's injured right now."

>>> Fall Camp HQ: Inside Nebraska's coverage of the Huskers <<<