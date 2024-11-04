Idle for Saturday, Rhule says this is "a week of introspection"

Advertisement

in other news

Rhule, Raiola talk injury to quarterback

Rhule, Raiola talk injury to quarterback

Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola talk about the injury to the starting quarterback following the loss to UCLA.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

Hear from the Huskers as they answer questions about Saturday's loss to UCLA.

 • Zack Carpenter
Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

Player milestones, records and more postgame notes from Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.

 • Staff
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

Analysis and reaction as Nebraska falls in another one-score game and loses QB Dylan Raiola to late injury.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

in other news

Rhule, Raiola talk injury to quarterback

Rhule, Raiola talk injury to quarterback

Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola talk about the injury to the starting quarterback following the loss to UCLA.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

Hear from the Huskers as they answer questions about Saturday's loss to UCLA.

 • Zack Carpenter
Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

Player milestones, records and more postgame notes from Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.

 • Staff
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Idle for Saturday, Rhule says this is "a week of introspection"
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement