After being indefinitely suspended the day before NU’s regular-season finale at Minnesota, Hoiberg announced that starting guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke would not travel or play with the Huskers this week.

As Nebraska wrapped up its final preparations in Lincoln on Tuesday before heading off to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, head coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that his team would again be without two of its top players.

Burke Tweeted a statement early Tuesday morning apologizing for his suspension, which he said was a result of missing team curfew on Friday night in Minneapolis. He said he would focus his attention going forward on schoolwork and finishing up his degree this semester.



Hoiberg said he and the junior guard agreed on that decision during a one-on-one meeting on Monday.

“He and I did meet yesterday, and we agreed about him really focusing on academics right now,” Hoiberg said. “I’ll meet with Dachon on Monday (Mar. 16), as I’ll meet with all of our players in our after-the-season meetings.”

As for Mack, Hoiberg said the sophomore point guard was currently back home in Texas with his family.

“Cam’s dealing with a personal matter right now back home,” Hoiberg said. “That’s all I’ll say on that at this time. We wish him all the best and will respect his privacy at this time.”

Burke played in 29 games this season with 27 starts, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Mack made 28 appearances, including 25 starts, and averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Last weekend’s suspension was the fifth disciplinary action taken against Mack this season, as he already had been benched from the starting lineup three times and was also suspended for the Michigan home game. It was the first known infraction for Burke in his nearly two seasons as a Husker.

Hoiberg said Nebraska would roll with the same seven scholarship players it used at Minnesota for the Big Ten Tournament.

Freshman Charlie Easley, junior Jervay Green, senior Haanif Cheatham, junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson, and freshman Yvan Ouedraogo will likely again be the starting lineup, with freshmen Kevin Cross and Akol Arop coming off the bench.