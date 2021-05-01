HuskerOnline - Huskers watch their lead slip and lose the series against Rutgers

The Nebraska baseball team (20-9) fell in game two of the three-game series against Rutgers (16-13) 6-5. The Huskers held a 5-0 lead, but the Scarlet Knights slowly chipped away and won the game.

Once again, NU got out to an early lead in this game. In the first inning, Joe Acker hit a solo home run to lead off. In the next inning, Luke Roskam doubled the lead with a moon shot over the left field wall. An error, hit batter and a walk loaded the bases for the Big Red and Jaxon Hallmark hit a single to center that scored one, but the second runner coming home was thrown out.

With a 3-0 lead, Nebraska went into the fourth inning and added two more. A double from Joe Acker and a home run to left center from Spencer Schwellenbach made the lead 5-0 and the Huskers were taking control.

That control slowly started to slip, however. Chance Hroch started on the mound and he pitched four straight shutout innings to start the game. In those four innings, the senior gave up just one hit and struck out three. In the fifth inning, a base hit followed by a double scored one for RU, but Hroch limited the damage to just the one run.

After the righty pitched one more inning, Braxton Bragg took over the mound in the seventh inning. Bragg walked his leadoff batter then, after forcing an out, Rutgers hit back-to-back home runs off him and the score was 5-4. Spencer Schwellenbach took the mound after the home runs and he got out of the seventh inning with no further harm. The junior gave up one run in the eighth and one in the ninth while the offense went cold, and that was enough for the Scarlet Knights to take the win.