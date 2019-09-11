While the Huskers knew they had big shoes to fill after the loss of Stanley Morgan Jr., the lack of production from the receiving corps thus far has been a notable concern.

Through two games this season, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has thrown the ball a total of 48 times. Of those 48, only 28 have gone to wide receivers for a combined 14 catches.

The only proven wideout commodity returning from last year was junior JD Spielman, who has done his part with a team-high seven receptions on nine targets for 148 yards and a touchdown, including his five grabs for 112 yards and a score at Colorado.



True freshman Wan’Dale Robinson came to Lincoln with plenty of acclaim and has been solid, hauling in six passes on a team-high 13 targets.

After that, though, senior Kanawai Noa is the only other receiver who has been thrown to more than once, and he has zero catches on five targets. Sophomore Jaevon McQuitty is the only other wideout with a catch (one for six yards vs. South Alabama).

Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Troy Walters is well aware of his group’s low contributions, and he said the blame for it should be directed far more toward him than the players.

“We’ve got to get more guys going and that’s on me,” Walters said. “I’ve got to get guys in early, get them in the flow of the game because we’re going to need the depth as we continue with the season.

“I’ll place all the blame on me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting guys in early, trusting that they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do and keep other guys fresh.”

Nebraska has only played four receivers for more than 50 snaps on the season: Spielman (134), Noa (122), Robinson (81), and senior Mike Williams (58).

The drop-off from there is significant, as McQuitty is next at five snaps and then redshirt freshman Miles Jones rounds out the list with just one.

Walters said it was imperative to get more receivers involved in the offense, and he noted a couple of candidates who could see an uptick in playing time starting this week vs. Northern Illinois.

Along with McQuitty and Jones, Walters named freshman Darien Chase and redshirt freshman Jaron Woodyard as guys close to making a jump. Woodyard didn’t travel to Colorado due to an injury late last week but returned to action this week.

Sophomore Kade Warner will also provide some depth once he’s fully recovered from an injury he suffered before the season. Walters said they were still easing Warner back but he was close to returning to full speed.

“He’s a guy that, when he’s healthy and full-go, he’s going to come out there and be able to help like he did last year,” Walters said of Warner.

Then there’s Jones, who has shown plenty of flashes in practice but has been buried on the depth chart behind Spielman and Robinson. Walters said Jones was too good of a player not to get on the field, and with Robinson expected to see more snaps at running back going forward, Jones could get his first real chance on Saturday.

“Miles is a guy that needs to get in there and get his feet wet, so to speak,” Walters said. “He’s an explosive playmaker and he’s one of those guys that should see some time this week.”

It’s worth noting that one player expected to have a big role in Nebraska’s receiver rotation this season, redshirt freshman Andre Hunt, was indefinitely suspended from the team prior to the opener for a violation of team rules.

Even so, the Huskers know they have too much receiver talent standing on the sidelines during games that needs to be utilized.

“A lot of it is on me,” Walters said. “I’ve got to play other guys and trust that they’re going to get the job done. They’ve done a good job in practice and we always preach ‘how you practice is how you’re going to play.’ So we’ve got to get more guys involved and, when they do, they can help this offense go.”