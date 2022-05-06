Huskers to host pair of official visitors from Missouri on 5/22

It was just a matter of time before the high school names were going to be added to the portal transfer names as official visitors for Nebraska . The Huskers will get a chance to host two of the top players on their board when Jaidyn Doss and Cayden Green make the short trip up from the Kansas City, Mo. area to check out Nebraska for an official visit.

As if the news wasn't significant enough already that the Huskers were going to host Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Pecuiliar wide receiver Jaidyn Doss on May 22nd then it was when four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green from Lee's Summit (Mo.) Lee's Summit North confirmed he would be in Lincoln that weekend as well.

Nebraska has hosted each of the two standout recruits before. Green has actually been to Lincoln multiple times. The most recent was a junior day visit on March 21st. Shortly after that visit Green announced his top five schools which consisted of Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, Miami and Nebraska.

Doss snuck into Lincoln about two weeks before Green's last visit for a spring practice. The visit was more like a private, junior day weekend based on how Doss described the things that he was able to see and do while in Lincoln that day.

Both Doss and Green are being recruited by the position coaches at Nebraska, but their regional recruiting coach is Bill Busch. Busch, newly promoted to a full-time assistant coach earlier this year, is assigned to the Kansas City area and has the Huskers on the list of some of the best players in the metro area for 2023 and beyond.