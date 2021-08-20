Huskers see Noonan playing OLB in 3-4
Talented 2023 defender Maverick Noonan was able to take one last trip to Lincoln before his own fall camp started up and his attention turned to his own season. The 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Husker legacy, from Elkhorn (Neb.) South, was told on a recent trip to Nebraska where they see him playing in their defense.
"I went to a practice at the start of fall camp," Noonan said. "I thought that the practice was great. It was really high-paced and lots of energy throughout.
"I mainly watch coach (Mike) Dawson run the outside linebackers because that's where they see me at. After the practice I also had a few meetings about recruiting that I thought was interesting."
Noonan plans to be in Lincoln for multiple games this fall, including their last home game of the season.
"I plan on going to a few games in Lincoln. The one I would like to make it to the most is the game against Iowa at the end of the year. I also plan on going to a few other places that have offered me like Iowa State, Missouri and Kansas State."
Elkhorn South is having to replace a number of key starters from last year's squad. Noonan is optimistic about this year's team, citing that a number of reserves last year are seniors this year.
"I think that we should be pretty good," Noonan said. "We did lose most of our starters from last year, but I feel like we have a lot of backups that are seniors this year that will be good for us.
"I think that our defense is definitely going to be the strength for our team this fall with guys like Koy Wilke, Chase Emsick and Cole Ballard on that side of the football."
This summer, Noonan worked on the physical side of the game. He wanted to add to his frame and his skill set to get ready for his junior year.
"I mainly worked on the physical things like strength, adding size and also my speed. I did work a lot on hand usage which I thought I was lacking last year."
Noonan has noticed all of the attention he is getting from Nebraska. He feels the Huskers would like to add him as a key piece to their 2023 recruiting class.
"I do feel like Nebraska is (making me a priority)," Noonan said. "I talk with coach (Barrett) Ruud weekly and I will start talking to more of the Nebraska coaches on September 1st."