Huskers see Noonan playing OLB in 3-4

Talented 2023 defender Maverick Noonan was able to take one last trip to Lincoln before his own fall camp started up and his attention turned to his own season. The 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Husker legacy, from Elkhorn (Neb.) South, was told on a recent trip to Nebraska where they see him playing in their defense.

"I went to a practice at the start of fall camp," Noonan said. "I thought that the practice was great. It was really high-paced and lots of energy throughout. "I mainly watch coach (Mike) Dawson run the outside linebackers because that's where they see me at. After the practice I also had a few meetings about recruiting that I thought was interesting." Noonan plans to be in Lincoln for multiple games this fall, including their last home game of the season. "I plan on going to a few games in Lincoln. The one I would like to make it to the most is the game against Iowa at the end of the year. I also plan on going to a few other places that have offered me like Iowa State, Missouri and Kansas State."

2023 OLB recruit Maverick Noonan