HuskerOnline.com

After nine months of build-up and excitement, Nebraska's first game of the Scott Frost era was put on hold after the opening kickoff.

The Huskers were able to get in an impressive Tunnel Walk introduction, the opening coin toss, and Akron booting the first kickoff into the end zone before lightening was spotted within eight miles of Memorial Stadium.

Game officials immediately stopped play and sent both teams into the locker room. Two hours and 40 minutes later, NU officials announced that the game had been postponed.

Several hours later, it was officially announced that the game had been cancelled and would not be made up.

Per a Huskers.com release:

"Nebraska’s game with Akron has been cancelled and the Huskers will open the 2018 against Colorado next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Any adjustments to the 2018 football schedule will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets from tonight’s game."

This becomes just the third game in Husker history to be cancelled, joining games in 1898 and 1943. The 1943 contest was called due to wartime travel restrictions.



The last time an NU game was delayed due to weather was in 1991 in the season opener vs. Utah State.