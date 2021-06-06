Huskers make Isaac Traudt feel 'like a big priority' on official visit

Since earning a scholarship offer from Nebraska nearly a full year ago, 2022 Grand Island (Neb.) forward Isaac Traudt had developed a close relationship with Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg. Twelve months later, the four-star Rivals150 prospect was finally able to have an in-person conversation with Hoiberg and the rest of NU’s staff during his first official visit this weekend. Traudt, currently rated the No. 67 overall player in the ’22 class, made his way to Lincoln with some specific items and questions on his to-do list. Based on his experience, which included everything from meeting NU’s players, having dinner at Hoiberg’s house, and a round of golf with Hoiberg and his son, freshman walk-on Sam Hoiberg, the visit couldn’t have gone much better.

2022 Grand Island (Neb.) forward Isaac Traudt got the red carpet treatment during his official visit to Nebraska this weekend.

“Coach Hoiberg is definitely making me feel like a big priority for them just in the time he spent with me there and how hard he’s been recruiting me recently,” Traudt said. “It was really nice to meet all the staff members. They were all really great guys, and it was just kind of a family atmosphere there, which I really liked. “Same thing with the players, just kind of a family atmosphere. Everybody gets along and has really good conversations outside of basketball. I asked them quite a bit of questions, and they’d always give me honest answers no matter what the question was, and that really meant a lot. It was just an overall really fun experience.” There’s a saying that you can learn a lot about someone based on how they act on the golf course, and Traudt said Hoiberg was just as calm and collected after a bad shot as he was during his weekly phone calls and FaceTime meetings over the past year. “He’s always a genuine guy,” Traudt said. “He never cusses or anything after hitting a bad shot, so that was good to see. My dad and I didn’t play very well, but it was a fun experience.”