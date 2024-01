Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is continuing to abide by one of the more memorable quotes he gave during his press conference in November 2022 when he was officially introduced as the Huskers' head coach:

“The first thing I’ll do is continue to evaluate the roster," Rhule said on Nov. 28. "We will leave no stone unturned to find good players. We will take the walk-on program seriously, we will take transfers seriously, we will take NIL seriously. ... We will look at everything."

Once again, Rhule and the Huskers have unturned a stone to try and add quality talent and depth to develop in Lincoln. On Thursday morning, the Huskers landed a commitment from Class of 2024 two-star strongside defensive end Jordan Ochoa.

Ochoa is a senior out of Castle View (Colo.) High School. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is rated as a two-star prospect in the 2024 class.