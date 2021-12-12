Huskers in the picture for transfer portal WR Garcia-Castaneda
Nebraska dipped into the transfer portal last year and grabbed Samori Toure. The Huskers are in the market again in 2022 and hosted New Mexico State wide receiver transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda the last weekend before the dead period begins.
"The visit really was great," Garcia-Castaneda said. "I really liked the facilities and everything that I saw on the visit to Nebraska."
Garcia-Castaneda sat down with two of the newest members of the Nebraska coaching staff to talk about how they could use him on the field. He felt very good being told that he would could play all of the spots and the techniques that they will be using.
"I had a chance to sit down with both coach Mickey Joseph and the new offensive coordinator coach Whipple. They told me that they can see me moving around and playing all of the spots for them.
"Coach Whip told me that they are going to use a lot of pro style routes and concepts. That will really help me develop and get me ready for the next level."
It's been a long week for Garcia-Castaneda. The trip to Nebraska was his third in five days.
"This was my last trip and third trip this weekend," Garcia-Castaneda said. "I went to Iowa State first for a day and then flew to Minnesota. I left Minnesota and went straight to Nebraska. I just got back home."
Garcia-Castaneda hasn't had a chance to compare the visits up to this point. He thought they were all good and all had their unique differences.
"I don't really have a timeline, but I think that I would like to make a decision soon. I would say probably in the next two weeks or so."
Garcia-Castaneda has two years of eligibility remaining.