Huskers in the NFL: Week 14 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 14. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
15 offense
12 special teams
3 carries, 11 yards
2 catches, 10 yards (1 first down)
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
Injured reserve (knee)
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
31 total snaps
18 offense
13 special teams
2 tackles
70.2 pass-blocking grade per PFF
Team-high 68.2 special teams grade per PFF
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
10 special teams snaps
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
80 total snaps
79 defense
1 special teams
9 tackles (6 solo), 1 STOP
1 pass breakup
82.1 tackling grade per PFF
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
DNP
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
50 total snaps
49 offense
1 special teams
82.0 run-blocking grade per PFF
1 penalty
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve (Achilles)
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Inactive
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
45 total snaps
44 defense
1 special teams
3 tackles (2 solo), 2 STOP
3 pressures (2 hits, 1 QB hurry)
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (foot)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
Started at fullback
No carries
1 target, no catches
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
45 total snaps
31 defense
14 special teams
1 tackle (1 solo)
77.2 tackling grade per PFF
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
4 punts, 43.0 average
1 punt inside the 20
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
Non-football injury list
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
16 total snaps
6 offense
10 special teams
4 catches, 30 yards (2 first downs)
Team-high 71.1 offensive grade per PFF
Team-high 89.0 receiving grade
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
54 total snaps
53 offense
1 special teams
4 pressures allowed (1 sack, 3 QB hurries)
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
56 total snaps
54 defense
2 special teams
4 tackles (3 solo), 4 STOP
9 pressures (1 sack, 2 hits, 6 hurries)
79.1 defensive grade per PFF
76.4 run defense grade
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
12 total snaps
5 defense
7 special teams
No stats
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
16 total snaps
3 offense
13 special teams
No stats
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
42 total snaps
31 defense
11 special teams
3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP
76.7 coverage grade per PFF
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals