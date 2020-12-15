 Huskers in the NFL: Week 14 Stat Check
Huskers in the NFL: Week 14 Stat Check

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 14. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 14 Stat Check
Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

15 offense

12 special teams

3 carries, 11 yards

2 catches, 10 yards (1 first down)

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

Injured reserve (knee)

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

31 total snaps

18 offense

13 special teams

2 tackles

70.2 pass-blocking grade per PFF

Team-high 68.2 special teams grade per PFF

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

10 special teams snaps

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

80 total snaps

79 defense

1 special teams

9 tackles (6 solo), 1 STOP

1 pass breakup

82.1 tackling grade per PFF

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

DNP

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

50 total snaps

49 offense

1 special teams

82.0 run-blocking grade per PFF

1 penalty

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve (Achilles)

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Inactive

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

45 total snaps

44 defense

1 special teams

3 tackles (2 solo), 2 STOP

3 pressures (2 hits, 1 QB hurry)

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (foot)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

Started at fullback

No carries

1 target, no catches

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

45 total snaps

31 defense

14 special teams

1 tackle (1 solo)

77.2 tackling grade per PFF

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

4 punts, 43.0 average

1 punt inside the 20

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

Non-football injury list

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

16 total snaps

6 offense

10 special teams

4 catches, 30 yards (2 first downs)

Team-high 71.1 offensive grade per PFF

Team-high 89.0 receiving grade

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

54 total snaps

53 offense

1 special teams

4 pressures allowed (1 sack, 3 QB hurries)

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

56 total snaps

54 defense

2 special teams

4 tackles (3 solo), 4 STOP

9 pressures (1 sack, 2 hits, 6 hurries)

79.1 defensive grade per PFF

76.4 run defense grade

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

12 total snaps

5 defense

7 special teams

No stats

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

16 total snaps

3 offense

13 special teams

No stats

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

42 total snaps

31 defense

11 special teams

3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP

76.7 coverage grade per PFF
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
{{ article.author_name }}