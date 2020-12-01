 Huskers in the NFL: Week 12 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 12. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Player Week 12 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

15 special teams snaps

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

Injured reserve (knee)

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

32 total snaps

14 offense

18 special teams

1 catch, 5 yards

70.2 pass-blocking grade per PFF

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

80 total snaps

79 defense

1 special teams

7 tackles (6 solo), 3 STOP

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Game vs. Ravens moved to Wednesday

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23 defense

1 tackle (1 solo), 1 STOP

1 QB pressure (1 hit)

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

86 total snaps

81 offense

5 special teams

No pressures allowed

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve (Achilles)

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Suspended two games (PEDs)

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

36 total snaps

29 defense

7 special teams

1 tackle (1 solo), 3 STOP

2 sacks

78.0 run defense grade per PFF

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (foot)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

31 total snaps

12 defense

19 special teams

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

Game vs. Steelers moved to Wednesday

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

Inactive (coach's decision)

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

15 total snaps

2 offense

13 special teams

75.7 pass-blocking grade per PFF

68.3 special teams grade per PFF

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

6 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

50 defensive snaps

4 tackles (3 solo), 3 STOP

5 QB pressures (4 hurries, 1 hit)

73.8 pass-rush grade per PFF

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

54 total snaps

48 defense

6 special teams

29.7 overall defensive grade per PFF

19.5 tackling grade per PFF

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

31 total snaps

23 defense

8 special teams

1 tackle (1 solo), 1 STOP

1 pass breakup

86.7 overall defensive grade per PFF

87.9 coverage grade per PFF

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

71 defense

5 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP

3 catches allowed on 7 targets

80 tackling grade per PFF

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

40 total snaps

30 defense

10 special teams

2 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
