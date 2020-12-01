Huskers in the NFL: Week 12 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 12. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 12 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
15 special teams snaps
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
Injured reserve (knee)
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
32 total snaps
14 offense
18 special teams
1 catch, 5 yards
70.2 pass-blocking grade per PFF
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
80 total snaps
79 defense
1 special teams
7 tackles (6 solo), 3 STOP
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Game vs. Ravens moved to Wednesday
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
23 defense
1 tackle (1 solo), 1 STOP
1 QB pressure (1 hit)
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
86 total snaps
81 offense
5 special teams
No pressures allowed
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve (Achilles)
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Suspended two games (PEDs)
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
36 total snaps
29 defense
7 special teams
1 tackle (1 solo), 3 STOP
2 sacks
78.0 run defense grade per PFF
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (foot)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
Reserve/COVID-19 list
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
31 total snaps
12 defense
19 special teams
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
Game vs. Steelers moved to Wednesday
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
Inactive (coach's decision)
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
15 total snaps
2 offense
13 special teams
75.7 pass-blocking grade per PFF
68.3 special teams grade per PFF
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
6 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
50 defensive snaps
4 tackles (3 solo), 3 STOP
5 QB pressures (4 hurries, 1 hit)
73.8 pass-rush grade per PFF
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
54 total snaps
48 defense
6 special teams
29.7 overall defensive grade per PFF
19.5 tackling grade per PFF
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
31 total snaps
23 defense
8 special teams
1 tackle (1 solo), 1 STOP
1 pass breakup
86.7 overall defensive grade per PFF
87.9 coverage grade per PFF
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
71 defense
5 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP
3 catches allowed on 7 targets
80 tackling grade per PFF
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
40 total snaps
30 defense
10 special teams
2 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals