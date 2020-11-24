 Huskers in the NFL: Week 11 Stat Check
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 11. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 11 Stat Check
Player Week 11 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

11 total snaps

1 offense

10 special teams

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

20 total snaps

12 offense

8 special teams

4 carries, 7 yards, 1 first down

2 catches, 5 yards, 1 first down

Suffered torn ACL in 2nd half

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

35 total snaps

17 offense

18 special teams

1 tackle

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9 tackles (8 solo)

3 tackles for loss

1 pass defended

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

8 defensive snaps

No statistics

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

Bye

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

18 total snaps

1 defense

17 special teams

1 tackle

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

20 total snaps

16 defense

4 special teams

4 QB pressures (3 hits, 1 hurry)

89.7 overall defensive grade per PFF

84.7 pass-rushing grade

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Out for season with foot injury

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

38 total snaps

18 defense

20 special teams

3 tackles (2 solo)

80.7 tackling grade

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

7 special teams snaps

3 punts, 42.0 average

1 punt inside the 20

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

64 total snaps

60 offense

4 special teams

77.0 offensive grade per PFF

79.5 pass-blocking grade

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

15 total snaps

4 offense

11 special teams

3 catches, 5 yards

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

8 total snaps

3 offense

5 special teams

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 tackle (1 solo)

1 tackle for loss

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

59 total snaps

54 defense

5 special teams

2 QB hurries

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

45 total snaps

31 defense

14 special teams

27.0 tackling grade per PFF

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

93 total snaps

82 defense

11 special teams

5 tackles (5 solo), 2 STOP

79.1 tackling grade per PFF

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

49 total snaps

34 defense

15 special teams

4 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP

79.8 overall defensive grade per PFF

80.9 tackling grade
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
