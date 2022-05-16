Huskers host 2024 ATH BJ Canady for a quick visit on Sunday

While it wasn't a long visit, and BJ Canady from Topeka (Kans.) didn't technically get to go inside the Nebraska facilities, but the talented 2024 athlete stopped by to check in on the Huskers. Canady visited Nebraska earlier in March and picked up an offer from the Huskers.

“I was in Lincoln this weekend for a basketball tournament,” Canady said. “It wasn’t on campus but I got to swing by the football offices and got to talk with coach Bill Busch.” Canady and coach Busch have been hitting it off. The talented athlete says that he talks to the Nebraska coach every two weeks or so already. “Me and coach Busch have a really good relationship,” Canady said. “We talk to each other every other week.” When Canady was on campus on Sunday the conversation wasn't really about football or Nebraska either. It was just a casual interaction between Canady, his father and coach Busch. “We were just talking about how everything has been going like school and sports,” Canady said. “Then coach Busch and my dad started talking about softball.”

2024 ATH BJ Canady