Nebraska's defense got a significant boost this offseason when JoJo Domann announced he would return to the Huskers for an additional season of eligibility in 2021. It wasn't just that the senior outside linebacker led NU with a career-high 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in eight games last year. As much as anything, it gave Nebraska's staff another year to try and find an eventual replacement for arguably the most unique weapon on its defense. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Domann is listed as an outside linebacker on the roster. But his hybrid role as part-linebacker, part-safety gives the Huskers an interchangeable piece to use in coverage and against the run. When Domann finally does move on, though, the question becomes who fills his place on the defense? Even further, is there a player on the roster that can do what Domann does?

JoJo Domann might be the most unique weapon on Nebraska's defense. But who will fill his role after this season? (Getty Images)

That search for those answers is now fully underway, as Nebraska is in the process of grooming the next hybrid athletes at that position. Redshirt freshman safety Javin Wright, freshman safety Isaac Gifford, sophomore outside linebacker Simon Otte, and redshirt freshman outside linebacker John Bullock have made up the main group behind Domann this spring. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said each of those players had their own impressive skill sets, but it would still be a long process to get them near the level of Domann's unique versatility. "Depending on what you're seeing and what you're doing, that position is probably the most unique on our defense," Dawson said. "You're truly a safety on one play, and then you're down playing what I would equate to a 4-3 Sam outside linebacker spot. Then there's times you can go back and see Jojo playing some six-technique last year. "You got to be able to be a d-end at times, a safety at times, and live in that outside linebacker world. It's a hard position to play… That's why JoJo's brings a unique set of tools and a unique set of talents."