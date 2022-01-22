Huskers' game vs. Wisconsin postponed, per UW coach Gard

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard causally dropped some scheduling news during his postgame radio show on Friday night, saying Nebraska's home game vs. the Badgers on Tuesday, Jan. 25, would be moved to Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Huskers are currently on pause after a COVID outbreak hit their team this week.

"We’ve got some time with the schedule being rearranged (and) the game being moved from Tuesday to Thursday at Nebraska," Gard said.

That, of course, would depend on whether NU would be healthy enough to meet Big Ten's minimum of seven available scholarship players. The Huskers have already postponed their road game today at Ohio State.

"We're still unsure about how that will affect the next game (vs. Wisconsin) moving forward," NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Friday. "We'll just go day-by-day right now, keep in communication with the Big Ten, and give you updates when we have them."

If the game is moved to Thursday, NU would face Wisconsin on the 27th and then host Rutgers on Saturday, Jan. 29.