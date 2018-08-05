Nebraska's recruiting momentum continues apace as the Huskers picked up their 15th commitment to their Class of 2019 in offensive tackle Michael Lynn.

"I'm extremely excited and it's been a long time coming," Lynn said. "I'm super happy!"

Lynn chose the Cornhuskers over his other finalists of Utah, Oklahoma State, Boise State and Washington State.

"I am excited to play for a program that that not only believes in me, but I believe in and I feel we can jell together and do well," Lynn listed as his reasons for picking NU. "I am excited to play for that big fan base and to really get to know the players, the coaches and the community better."

His relationship with Nebraska's offensive line coach, Greg Austin, also played a major factor in his pulling the trigger to become a Husker.

"The number one thing for me, really, was the way the coaches coached," Lynn said. "With the way Coach Austin coaches and his philosophy, it was amazing to me. He's really calm and he doesn't just scream at the players. He really cares about the players, and tells them what they did wrong and what to do to fix it."

Nebraska currently has several other Colorado natives on their roster, and Lynn is friends with another Colorado commit to NU's 2018 recruiting class.

"Yeah, I'm friends with Luke McCaffrey," Lynn shared. "I have talked to him on the phone and we have started to build a relationship."