We are starting to get a better idea of how Nebraska plans to answer the major questions they have in their secondary heading into the 2018 season.

HuskerOnline.com confirmed that Central Florida starting safety Tre Neal will follow his former head coach Scott Frost to NU as a graduate transfer.

A source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to HuskerOnline Neal has been granted his release from UCF, and Nebraska is not restricted as one of his options. Neal also later confirmed to HOL his transfer to Nebraska is a “done deal.”

Neal is set to graduate from UCF at the end of this month, and from there he will be admitted into graduate school at NU and be immediately eligible for the 2018 season.

The Atlanta native was fourth on UCF's team last year with 68 total tackles, 41 of which were solo stops. Neal also added three interceptions and was UCF's second-leading tackler returning for the 2018 season

The 6-foot-1, 215 pound Neal started all 13 games for the Knights in 2017 and saw action in 38 games the last three seasons, making 18 career starts.

During the 2017 season, Neal intercepted a pass in double-overtime against Memphis, that sealed the AAC title for UCF, and clinched a birth in the Peach Bowl.

In UCF's Peach Bowl win over Auburn, Neal recovered a fumble and returned it 36 yards to go along with seven tackles and one pass break-up.

Neal becomes the second UCF players to follow Frost to Lincoln. Former Wahoo (Neb.) Bishop Neumann quarterback Noah Vedral also followed Frost Nebraska as a walk-on but was put on scholarship in May after being granted his release by Central Florida.