HuskerOnline - Huskers add grad transfer LB

Nebraska addressed a big position of need through the transfer portal on Thursday with the addition of Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Kolarevic put his name in the transfer portal a little over a week ago and announced he had committed to Nebraska via Twitter Thursday evening. While it was not an easy decision to leave UNI, he felt the timing was right to take his talents to a higher level. "We're not playing right now, so I had a lot of time to think about it," Kolarevic explained. "Everybody gets an extra year this year, so I have two years of eligibility and I'm graduating in December. I thought about it and I came to the conclusion that the best option for me is to graduate in December from Northern Iowa and start somewhere else in January and try and play at a high level of competition. "I talked to my coaches about it last week on Monday and went into the portal on Tuesday. I was just looking for a school to play at a high level competition."

Inside linebacker graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic will have two seasons of eligibility at Nebraska. (unipanthers.com)

According to Kolarevic, Nebraska wasted little time getting in touch with him after his name hit the transfer portal. In fact, the Huskers were the first school to offer a scholarship which came from NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. "Coach Chinander actually called me on that Wednesday morning and they were my first offer, which was big. I was really, really excited about that," Kolarevic said. "When I talked with [Chinander] I could really just tell that they really needed a linebacker and it was important to them to get an inside backer this year because they needed one." The Huskers only have six scholarship inside linebackers on its roster with two of them being seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas. Additionally, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich has been playing more outside linebacker as of late. Kolarevic says he doesn't expect anything to be handed to him, but he also understands there is a lot of opportunity given Nebraska's lack of overall depth and experience at his position. "Since I only have two years left I was looking for a good place that I could come in and play right away," Kolarevic said. "Honestly, I know I'm going to have to work for it and when I get there nothing is just going to be handed over to me. But I also know that there's a lot of opportunity at Nebraska, so that was very appealing to me."