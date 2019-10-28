Redshirt freshman Nebraska wide receiver Miles Jones has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal a program spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The 5-foot-8, 178 pound Jones saw action in one game as a true freshman before having shoulder surgery in 2018.

Jones played in four games this season for a total of 21 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He had two passes targeted his way but did not register a catch in 2019.

In his one game of action against Bethune-Cookman in 2018, he had 21 yards receiving and 5 yards rushing on two touches.

Jones becomes the 28th known scholarship player that has either left the program or not academically qualified since April of 2018.