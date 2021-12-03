Husker Recruiting: Transfer portal Hot Board

Follow along with as we track Nebraska's scholarship offers to players in the transfer portal as this new era of college football free agency kicks into high gear. This Board will be continuously updated as new information comes in on possible additions to the Huskers' roster from the transfer portal.

Wide receiver

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Stats: He had 37 catches for 578 yards [15.6 ypr] and four touchdowns in 2021. Offers: Nebraska, Minnesota, Utah, Iowa State, Hawaii, Utah State, Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky. Notable: He would have three years to play two seasons on the Division I level.

Tyrese Chambers Stats: He had 46 catches for 1,069 yards [23.2 ypr] and nine touchdowns on 79 targets. Chambers played 628 total snaps in 2021. Offers: Nebraska, WKU, USF, Toledo, Marshall, South Alabama, Liberty, Georgia Southern, FAU, Hawaii, Arizona, Buffalo, Purdue, Indiana, Syracuse and Arkansas State. Notable: He will lead two seasons of eligibility left on the Division I level. Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton has already been to Miami to see Chambers. He is one of 13 FIU players that recently went into the portal after this season ended.

Offensive line

Sione Finau Stats: He played 1,073 snaps over the last three seasons. His three-year grades on PFF are between 62.5 to 66.4 playing all his snaps at left guard. Offers: Nebraska, Colorado State, UNLV, Marshall, Maryland, North Texas, Tulane, Houston, Purdue and USF. Notable: He is one of 13 FIU players to enter the transfer portal since Butch Davis' departure. Three of them have been offered by the Husker staff.

Miles Frazier Stats: Frazier played 648 snaps in 2021 and graded at 78.0 overall and 72.0 as a pass blocker on PFF. He played 126 snaps in 2020. He allowed 15 total pressures in 2021, including five sacks, four QB hits and six hurries. Offers: Nebraska, NC State, Texas A&M, Bowling Green, Auburn, Louisville, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Florida State, Miami, Purdue, East Carolina, Toledo, Colorado, Buffalo, Mississippi State, Kansas, Temple, USF, Houston, FAU, Virginia, Arizona State, Iowa State, WKU, Liberty, Tulane and Syracuse. Notable: He will have three years of eligibility left to play on the Division I level.



Hunter Nourzad Stats: He started 19 consecutive games at right tackle for Cornell. He anchored an offensive line that was first in the Ivy League and ninth in the FCS in fewest sacks allowed (0.9) after allowing just eight in 343 dropbacks with three contests without surrendering one. Offers: Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse, Kansas, Temple and Tulane. Notable: He has already been visited by the Nebraska staff and he said that he intends to take a trip to Lincoln. As a senior grad transfer, he would have one season of eligibility left to play on the Division I level.

Defensive end

Jared Verse Stats: The 6-foot-4, 247 pound Verse had 11.5 TFL's and 9.5 quarterback sacks in 2021. Offers: Nebraska, Utah, Purdue, West Virginia, Colorado, Kansas, Houston, San Diego State, UConn, Buffalo, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Bowling Green, James Madison and Kent State. Notable: He has three years of eligibility left on the Division I level.

Defensive back

MJ Griffin Stats: As a redshirt freshman, Griffin had 65 total tackles (42 solo, three tackles-for-loss), one sack, one fumble recovery and four pass break-ups in 2021. Offers: Nebraska, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Miami (Ohio). Notable: He will have three years of eligibility left on the Division I level.

Ryan Stapp Stats: As a redshirt sophomore, he had 44 tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups. After the 2021 season, he was named WAC second-team All-Conference. He was also named a 2019 Freshman All-American. Offers: Nebraska, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Washington State. Notable: He will have two seasons of eligibility left on the Division I level.

Specialist

PK Timmy Bleekrod Stats: Bleekrode was 15-of-18 on field goals with a season-long of 51 yards. He was 9-of-9 on kicks under 40 yards and 30-of-32 on PATs. As a punter, he averaged 42.15 yards on 52 attempts, putting 13 of us punts inside the 20-yard line. He had 11 punts of 50+ yards in 2021. Offers: Nebraska Notable: He was visited by the Huskers staff on Monday. Bleekrode technically has three years of eligibility remaining, as he played in three games in 2019 as a redshirt and the 2020 COVID year does not count against him. In 2021 he was a third-year COVID freshman. He was a second-team All-Conference selection at punter.