Husker offer hypes up 2024 CB Blocker

Blocker is very familiar with Nebraska since he dad played against the Huskers in the 90s. The offer from the Huskers has Blocker thinking about a visit to Lincoln this summer.

Nebraska was deep in the heart of Texas recruiting last week. The Husker staff was around Houston when they found 2024 cornerback CJ Blocker from New Caney (Texas).

“I am sure that my reaction on my face was priceless when they offered,” Blocker said. “I was hyped on the phone with coach Bill Busch and as soon as I got off the phone I was yelling ‘Let’s go!’. I broke the news to my dad he started yelling ‘Let’s go!’.

Blocker really refers to the Nebraska as a bit of a milestone offer. It means a lot to him to get an offer from a school like Nebraska. But he says that he is not about to stop working hard now that the offers are finding their way to him.

“It was a moment to be very proud of for myself. All the hard work is finally paying off but that doesn’t mean that I get to take my foot off the gas. I am nowhere near done. The work doesn’t stop.”

There is a familiarity with Nebraska already for CJ and his father. His dad played against Nebraska in the 90s when he played for the biggest rivals for the Huskers.

“It’s kind of a funny story, but my dad played for Oklahoma from 1994-1998 so he knows Nebraska is a great school being rivals. At that time, he said that Nebraska was the best team he’s played.”