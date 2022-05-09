Husker offer hypes up 2024 CB Blocker
Nebraska was deep in the heart of Texas recruiting last week. The Husker staff was around Houston when they found 2024 cornerback CJ Blocker from New Caney (Texas).
Blocker is very familiar with Nebraska since he dad played against the Huskers in the 90s. The offer from the Huskers has Blocker thinking about a visit to Lincoln this summer.
“I am sure that my reaction on my face was priceless when they offered,” Blocker said. “I was hyped on the phone with coach Bill Busch and as soon as I got off the phone I was yelling ‘Let’s go!’. I broke the news to my dad he started yelling ‘Let’s go!’.
Blocker really refers to the Nebraska as a bit of a milestone offer. It means a lot to him to get an offer from a school like Nebraska. But he says that he is not about to stop working hard now that the offers are finding their way to him.
“It was a moment to be very proud of for myself. All the hard work is finally paying off but that doesn’t mean that I get to take my foot off the gas. I am nowhere near done. The work doesn’t stop.”
There is a familiarity with Nebraska already for CJ and his father. His dad played against Nebraska in the 90s when he played for the biggest rivals for the Huskers.
“It’s kind of a funny story, but my dad played for Oklahoma from 1994-1998 so he knows Nebraska is a great school being rivals. At that time, he said that Nebraska was the best team he’s played.”
The 6-foot-0 and 165-pound Blocker says that Nebraska sees him fitting in their defense just like all of the other schools that have offered him.
“Nebraska sees me playing as a cornerback,” Blocker said. “Actually all of the schools that are recruiting me see me playing cornerback.”
The Nebraska offer makes it a half-dozen for Blocker's offer total. He took a visit to end this week, two others earlier this spring and says that he would like to get to Nebraska later this summer.
“I currently have six offers,” Blocker said. “I have offers from Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Northwestern State, Tulsa and now Nebraska.
“I just took a visit to Sam Houston State. I have already been to McNeese State and Rice. We are planning on taking a visit to Nebraska later this summer.”