Huskers make offer to 2023 Wichita-area RB Dylan Edwards on Friday

The 5-foot-9, 165 pound Edwards was the 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year after rushing for 2,603 yards and 40 touchdowns. He had 3,214 all-purpose yards in 2021 for the Class 6A runner Panthers (11-1), who lost to Blue Valley Northwest in the state championship game.

Earlier in the day, NU offered 2023 Maize (Kan.) quarterback Avery Johnson, and they also came in with an offer to 2023 Derby (Kan.) all-purpose running back Dylan Edwards .

"I was there earlier for the Ohio State game," Edwards told HuskerOnline. "I'm going to be visiting again soon.

"I'm excited about the opportunity and I'm happy (Nebraska) offered me."

The Huskers join a long list of Power Five offers that include Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

"Coach Bill Busch was by my school earlier today and then we talked on the phone and they offered me," Edwards said.

"He just explained to me that they are starting from scratch and how they have all-new offensive coaches and they just want to rebuild and get this thing rolling."

Edwards is expecting a very busy January with coaches stopping by to see him at Derby.

"I'm not sure who's all coming, but I know it's going to be a lot of schools," Edwards said. "I'm just going to stay humble through this process and listen to everybody and see what's going to happen later down the line in the future."

This football season Edwards said he was able to check out games at Wisconsin, K-State, Kansas and Nebraska among others.

He's hoping to see more of the top schools on his offer list this off-season. Edwards would ideally like to get up to NU again for one of their January junior day events. Right now he does not have any junior day visits planned at this point.

"I'm not sure on my timeline yet for visits," Edwards said. "Whatever happens, happens. I'm just going to take my time. I plan to enroll early though wherever I go."