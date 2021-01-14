Nebraska's inside linebacker position got a big lift for the 2021 season.

Senior Will Honas announced on Twitter he will be returning to NU for a fourth season, joining fellow seniors Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke and JoJo Domann who also announced they will be returning in 2021.

The Kansas native has played in 23 games over the last seasons, as in 2018 he was able to take a redshirt after suffering a season-ending knee injury at Michigan in the Huskers fourth game of the season.

With Honas back, NU's inside linebacker room has plenty of veterans to build around. The Huskers return sophomore Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich and they added Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic, who also expected to be an impact player in 2021.

The Huskers only loss at the inside linebacker position is senior Collin Miller, who medically retired from football after a spinal injury he suffered against Illinois.

This past season, Honas had 57 total tackles in seven games, 6.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

Over his 23-game career, Honas has produced 145 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. 2020 was by far his most productive season. Against Penn State, Honas had 13 total tackles, while in the Ohio State game he was credited with two sacks on Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields.

Honas was graded a 71.7 on PFF this past season, which was third-best for all NU defenders. Defensive lineman Ben Stille (79.0) was the Huskers highest-graded player, while outside linebacker JoJo Domann (78.9) was second

Honas was No. 2 in STOP tackles (tackles/plays where the defense win the down) on PFF with 24, only behind Domann's 26 in 2020.