Husker Hurry Up: Jason Kelce impressed by Cam Jurgens "tools" on O-Line

Cam Jurgens arrived in Lincoln in 2018 as a four-star athlete, the No. 1-ranked player in Nebraska out of Beatrice High School and a player expected to suit up at tight end for the Huskers.

Soon enough, though, he made the transition to center, and the rest, as they say, is history. But while Jurgens' time with the Huskers ended last year, his life as a potential NFL stalwart is just beginning.

After being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 51st overall pick in the second round of April's NFL Draft, Jurgens caught eyes during the team's rookie mini camp, and he has garnered high praise throughout his still-brief time in Philadelphia.

That includes from four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce. The Eagles hope to use Jurgens, who may begin his NFL career at right guard, as Kelce's replacement down the road.

But, as The Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino wrote earlier this summer, it was Kelce who helped the Eagles scout Jurgens by giving his own assessment to the staff. And it has been Kelce pounding the table for Jurgens after seeing him up close in practices this summer.

“I’m pretty excited about the kid,” Kelce said. “I liked him a lot. I like his tools. I like his mentality. I think I’ve looked at a few guys the past couple years when they’ve asked my opinions. He’s here obviously because [offensive line coach] Jeff Stoutland and Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, all these people, watched his tape and really believe in him. I think, although he does have a lot of similar traits to me, he’s going to be his own player, and I’m looking forward to helping out any of these young guys, in particular Cam.”

Tolentino also spoke with Frost in a one-on-one interview for that story, and the Huskers coach praised Jurgens for having "a nasty streak in him" that will continue to serve him well in the future.