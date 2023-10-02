“Dear University of Nebraska and the football team, I want to express my deep gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of your program,” Morton wrote in a tweet. “However, after careful consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I appreciate all the support and guidance provided by the coaches and staff during my time here and I will cherish the memories and experiences gained from being a part of the team.



“Thank you for everything, and I wish the program and the team all the best in the future.”

Morton is a reserve DB in his second year with the program. He came to Lincoln from Garden City (Kan.) Community College prior to the 2022 season. He’s played in just two games this year — the tilts against Louisiana Tech and Michigan, two lopsided games. In 2022, Morton appeared in eight contests, mostly on special teams, and recorded two tackles.

Recruited to Nebraska by former DBs coach Travis Fisher, Morton was a three-star prospect among junior-college players in the 2022 class.