Husker coaches and fans were the difference for QB commit Richard Torres

The Nebraska football program landed their quarterback for the Class of 2022 today when San Antonio, Texas signal caller Richard Torres publicly announced his commitment to the Huskers on twitter.

"It was really just Coach (Scott) Frost, Coach Mario (Verduzco), and Coach (Matt) Lubick," Torres stated as his main reasons for choosing the Big Red over Kansas State. "Coach Frost emphasized that he is really looking to go back to the Oregon days with Marcus (Mariota). Obviously, he was a Heisman winner and all that, so I want to be put in an offense that plays like that. You know what I mean?

"I think they're going to really care about me and love me, so yeah, that's why I chose Nebraska."

Torres was able to watch film with the Husker coaches while he was in Lincoln, and they stressed to him the direction they want to take the NU offense in the future.

"It really related a lot to my offense at school, so I liked it a lot," Torres said. "You know, making the reads I could really relate to it and see myself in it. I liked it a lot. Coach Frost said they want to take things more in a passing direction. Obviously, it will be an up-tempo offense, but more into passing and deep threats. We'll see, though."

Torres knows he has a big arm, and he also prides himself on his pocket presence/awareness, as well as his escape-ability in the pocket.

"I just think I can throw the ball, and I can throw the ball downfield with some accuracy," Torres said in a self-evaluation. "I think I can evade players and offenders well. I feel like those are some of my strengths. I'm really quick and I can make people miss and make plays."

In addition to his relationship with and trust in the Cornhusker coaches, there were other factors that tipped the balance in favor of Nebraska when it came to his commitment.

"It also really had a lot to do with the fans," Torres shared. "Their fan base is really supportive and really big. I like that, and I like that they play in the Big Ten because it's a really competitive league. I can compete against the best up there, so that was another reason.

"When I took my visit up there I saw some really big guys, and the offensive line has also been one of my concerns. When I saw those big guys, they just made me feel a whole lot better about things.

"Just the young talent that will be surrounding me made a difference, too. I know their tight ends room is really, really good, and their receivers are pretty good. They also have a freshman running back, so I feel like it was the right fit for me."