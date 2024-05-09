Nebraska baseball has just six games left in the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament begins. And the Huskers (30-17, 12-6 Big Ten) are coming off their worst loss of the season as the lead-in to perhaps their biggest weekend series of the year. Nebraska had already owned some backbreaking losses after the bullpen and defense had blown late leads this spring. Losses to Rutgers and Creighton were two of the most prominent defeats, but now the Huskers have an even more head-scratching, inexcusable loss on their résumé — a 10-6 Wednesday night home loss to South Dakota State, which is ranked in the mid 250s in RPI, after the Huskers held a 6-2 lead with one out and the bases empty in the eighth inning. Instead of breezing through a stress-free win and grabbing some momentum following a series win over Minnesota, the Huskers are now picking up the pieces — once again — after a midweek nonconference loss and before a significant weekend series in the their fight to win the Big Ten regular-season championship. Now coming to town is Indiana (17-25, 9-13 Big Ten), and the Hoosiers are heading to Lincoln after a series victory at Purdue last weekend, which put them in a three-way tie with both of those clubs for second place in the B1G. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Indiana in their Big Ten bout. It includes a look at the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more.

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Wednesday (May 8) at 6:05 p.m. CT WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: Available to stream live on B1G+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices. =================================

Starting Pitchers

MATCHUP: LHP Jackson Brockett (2-0, 2.51 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Clemons (4-3, 5.96 ERA) NOTES: >> Junior lefty Jackson Brockett tossed the sixth individual no-hitter in Nebraska baseball history, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since 1954, in Nebraska’s 8-0 win over Kansas State last week at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. >> With the no-hitter, Brockett was named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week and earned National Pitcher of the Week recognition from D1Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA. >> It marked NU’s first individual no-hitter since 1981, when Anthony Kelley didn’t allow a hit over seven innings against the Oklahoma Sooners. It was just the second ever nine-inning individual no-hitter, joining Richard Geier’s no-hitter in 1954 against the Kansas Jayhawks. >> In his first start of the season, Brockett posted a career-high 12 strikeouts on 107 pitches which is the most punchouts by a Husker hurler since Will Walsh last season. The outing was the second complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher this season, joining Brett Sears who tossed a two-hitter against Ohio State earlier this season. =================================

Series History

>> Through 21 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds an 18-3 advantage over South Dakota State in the all-time series. >> The Jackrabbits visited Lincoln last season and came away with an 8-3 win over the Big Red in a midweek tilt on April 26. =================================

Player Spotlight

