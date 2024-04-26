Nebraska baseball is at home again this weekend and, again, will be looking to wipe a bad taste out of their mouths from a Tuesday night loss. The Huskers (25-13, 8-4 Big Ten) remain in the upper echelon of the Big Ten in a tie for third place with Michigan (20-21, 10-5) and Purdue (26-15, 8-4) – based on winning percentage in conference games (.667) – as all three trail first-place Illinois (.883% on a 10-2 Big Ten mark). That current spot in the league is in spite of the fact that Nebraska has been limping its way through April with a 5-8 record this month after starting the season 20-5 and earning a Top 25 national ranking on April 1. That includes yet another loss in a midweek nonconference game, the most recent coming three days ago in a 9-4 disappointment at home against Kansas – which dropped the Huskers' midweek record to 3-5 this year (2-4 on Tuesday; 1-1 on Wednesday) including an 0-4 mark on Tuesdays in April. Nebraska, however, is still right in the thick of the action in the Big Ten race, as the standings would suggest, and has a chance to turn the page to grab some momentum this weekend. The Huskers welcome in Iowa (23-15, 9-6) in a big-time conference series against the fourth-place Hawkeyes. The winner of the series will walk away on top of the other in the B1G standings no matter the outcome, whether by virtue of a sweep or a 2-1 mark in the three-game set, as the calendar gets set to flip to May. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Iowa in a pivotal series before they come down the final stretch of the regular season. It includes a look at the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more.

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Friday-Sunday (April 26-28) WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: All three games will be available to stream live on B1G+ while Game 2 will also be available to watch on Big Ten Network with Shane Sparks (play by play) and Jeff Leise (color) on the call. LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call for the full weekend. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices. =================================

Pitching Matchups

Friday, April 26 – 6:05 p.m.* RHP Brett Sears (7-0, 1.58 ERA) vs. TBD Saturday, April 28 – 1:17 p.m. RHP Mason McConnaughey (4-3, 3.41 ERA) vs. TBD Sunday, April 29 – 1:05 p.m. LHP Will Walsh (4-2, 4.97 ERA) vs. TBD *All times Central NOTES: >> Nebraska ace Brett Sears – a native of Westphalia, Iowa – allowed just three runs on seven hits to Maryland across seven innings last Friday, notching his ninth consecutive quality start for the Huskers. >> The nine consecutive quality starts are the most by a Nebraska hurler since at least 1999, and the longest active streak by any starting pitcher in Division I. >> The right-hander has punched out 68 batters with only 12 walks, posting a 5.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind teammate Will Walsh (6.0). >> Sears has allowed four-or-fewer hits in seven of his 10 outings, as opponents are hitting just .155 (37-for-239) against the senior. =================================

Series History

>> Through 49 all-time meetings, the Hawkeyes hold a slim 26-23 advantage over the Huskers in the all-time series. >> Iowa swept the three-game series over the Big Red last season in Iowa City. >> In their last meeting in Lincoln, the Hawkeyes took two of three games from the Huskers, including Garrett Anglim’s three-homer game in Nebraska’s 12-1 run-rule victory over Iowa. =================================

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics