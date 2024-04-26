Husker BSB: Rotation, key stats, players to watch in pivotal series vs Iowa
Nebraska baseball is at home again this weekend and, again, will be looking to wipe a bad taste out of their mouths from a Tuesday night loss.
The Huskers (25-13, 8-4 Big Ten) remain in the upper echelon of the Big Ten in a tie for third place with Michigan (20-21, 10-5) and Purdue (26-15, 8-4) – based on winning percentage in conference games (.667) – as all three trail first-place Illinois (.883% on a 10-2 Big Ten mark).
That current spot in the league is in spite of the fact that Nebraska has been limping its way through April with a 5-8 record this month after starting the season 20-5 and earning a Top 25 national ranking on April 1. That includes yet another loss in a midweek nonconference game, the most recent coming three days ago in a 9-4 disappointment at home against Kansas – which dropped the Huskers' midweek record to 3-5 this year (2-4 on Tuesday; 1-1 on Wednesday) including an 0-4 mark on Tuesdays in April.
Nebraska, however, is still right in the thick of the action in the Big Ten race, as the standings would suggest, and has a chance to turn the page to grab some momentum this weekend. The Huskers welcome in Iowa (23-15, 9-6) in a big-time conference series against the fourth-place Hawkeyes.
The winner of the series will walk away on top of the other in the B1G standings no matter the outcome, whether by virtue of a sweep or a 2-1 mark in the three-game set, as the calendar gets set to flip to May.
Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Iowa in a pivotal series before they come down the final stretch of the regular season. It includes a look at the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more.
=================================
How to Watch or Listen
WHEN: Friday-Sunday (April 26-28)
WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.)
WATCH: All three games will be available to stream live on B1G+ while Game 2 will also be available to watch on Big Ten Network with Shane Sparks (play by play) and Jeff Leise (color) on the call.
LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call for the full weekend.
>> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
=================================
Pitching Matchups
Friday, April 26 – 6:05 p.m.*
RHP Brett Sears (7-0, 1.58 ERA) vs. TBD
Saturday, April 28 – 1:17 p.m.
RHP Mason McConnaughey (4-3, 3.41 ERA) vs. TBD
Sunday, April 29 – 1:05 p.m.
LHP Will Walsh (4-2, 4.97 ERA) vs. TBD
*All times Central
NOTES:
>> Nebraska ace Brett Sears – a native of Westphalia, Iowa – allowed just three runs on seven hits to Maryland across seven innings last Friday, notching his ninth consecutive quality start for the Huskers.
>> The nine consecutive quality starts are the most by a Nebraska hurler since at least 1999, and the longest active streak by any starting pitcher in Division I.
>> The right-hander has punched out 68 batters with only 12 walks, posting a 5.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind teammate Will Walsh (6.0).
>> Sears has allowed four-or-fewer hits in seven of his 10 outings, as opponents are hitting just .155 (37-for-239) against the senior.
=================================
Series History
>> Through 49 all-time meetings, the Hawkeyes hold a slim 26-23 advantage over the Huskers in the all-time series.
>> Iowa swept the three-game series over the Big Red last season in Iowa City.
>> In their last meeting in Lincoln, the Hawkeyes took two of three games from the Huskers, including Garrett Anglim’s three-homer game in Nebraska’s 12-1 run-rule victory over Iowa.
=================================
Player Spotlight
All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics
Middle-third bump
>> Nebraska has been successful the second time through the lineup on the mound and in the batter’s box, outscoring opponents 114-49 in the middle-third innings this season.
>> The Huskers hold a 45-16 advantage in the fourth inning, while outscoring opponents 28-14 in the fifth inning and 41-19 in the sixth inning.
>> The Husker offense is hitting .311 at the plate with 54 extra-base hits and 107 RBI in the fourth through sixth innings, while the NU pitching staff is limiting opponents to a .234 hitting clip and a 3.47 ERA in the middle-third innings.
=================================
Columbus heating up
>> Ben Columbus has seen his offensive production begin to take shape since the first week of April.
>> After just five hits in Nebraska’s first 29 games this season, Columbus has hit 13-of-30 (.433) at the plate with a double, four home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. The double and four homers are all of his extra-base hits this season and his first four career homers with the Big Red.
=================================
Brumbaugh sets the tone in leadoff spot
>> Cayden Brumbaugh is hitting .345 in the leadoff spot with 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBI, recording knocks in nine of his last 12 games.
>> The Edmond, Okla., native posted a pair of three-hit games against the Terrapins last weekend, and over his last four games has gone 8-for-18 (.444) with four doubles and seven RBI.
>> Brumbaugh’s 39 hits are the second most on the Huskers this season, while the sophomore’s 13 multi-hit games lead the Big Red.
=================================
Stone’s makes strong impact in return to lineup
>> Tyler Stone is hitting .337 for the Huskers with six doubles, six home runs and 23 RBI, recording knocks in six of his last seven games.
>> The Scottsdale, Ariz., native has posted back-to-back three-hit games against Maryland and Kansas, and over his last seven games is 10-for- 21 (.476) with a pair of home runs and six RBI.
>> At home, Stone is batting .390 (16-for-41) with an OPS of 1.029, including hits in 13 of Nebraska’s 17 home games this season.
=================================
Sanderson's first-year success
>> Freshman Case Sanderson is hitting .348 at the plate and has found success throughout the lineup for the Huskers, appearing in seven different spots in the lineup for the NU offense.
>> The freshman is 17th nationally with a .521 on-base percentage and has totaled a double, a triple, two homers, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored this season.
>> The freshman has hit .333 or better in six of the seven spots he’s appeared in this season, while seeing most of his action in the leadoff spot with 18 at-bats.
=================================
Other hot Husker bats
>> Cole Evans is hitting .280 with seven doubles, three home runs, and 32 RBI across 38 games, including 33 starts, while Rhett Stokes holds a .310 batting average with eight doubles and 10 RBI.
>> Dylan Carey has hits in eight of his last nine games and leads the Big Red with 12 doubles, raising his batting average from .236 to .266.
>> Garrett Anglim has posted knocks in four of his last five games, hitting .281 this season with five doubles, two homers and 20 RBI. Joshua Overbeek is batting .284 with five extra-base hits and 27 runs scored.
=================================
Bullpen Breakdown
>> Casey Daiss has a team-high four saves with a 1.80 ERA for the Huskers across 15.0 innings of work. Daiss has allowed just one earned run over his last 10 appearances dating back to the first weekend of the season vs. Oklahoma.
>> Jalen Worthley is 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and a trio of saves across a bullpen-high 21.1 innings, making a team-high seven multi-inning relief appearances for NU. The southpaw has punched out 17 batters while issuing just four walks.
>> Kyle Perry’s 18 relief appearances lead all NU relievers as the senior is 1-1 with a career-high tying three saves.
>> Rans Sanders has a 3.18 ERA across 11.1 innings and a pair of saves.
>> Evan Borst is limiting opponents to a .139 batting average (5-for-36) this season, while posting 11 strikeouts over 10.2 innings of work.
>> Kyle Froehlich has appeared in 11 games for the Huskers, punching out 12 batters across 11.2 innings.
>> Tucker Timmerman leads all Nebraska freshmen with 14 relief appearances.