News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 15:29:07 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Husker baseball gets first 2022 commit with in-state OF/P Hayden Lewis

Class of 2022 Yutan OF/P Hayden Lewis
Class of 2022 Yutan OF/P Hayden Lewis
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

The Nebraska baseball program landed their first Class of 2022 commitment and, with the new coaching staff under Will Bolt, the primary focus remains on locking down the top in-state talent first.N...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}