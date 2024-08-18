- WR
Highlights of Nebraska's third open fall camp practice, plus presser video of Marcus Satterfield and the players.
It's clear that Nebraska's football program is focused on improving in late-game situations.
Nebraska released the contract and salary info for new secondary coach John Butler and senior assistant Jamar Mozee.
Practice notebook on Nebraska's summer freshman enrollees at quarterback and defensive back
Nebraska's 15th practice of fall camp was on Friday, with a portion of the workout open to the media.
