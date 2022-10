Nebraska is back at home this week after getting rested up during the bye week.

The Huskers stumbled on the road before the bye losing a 43-37 shootout to Purdue. The loss to the Boilermakers dropped Nebraska to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten Conference play. The Illinois game starts a stretch of five games in 27 days to end the 2022 regular season, with three of the next four games in Lincoln.

Now No. 17 Illinois comes to town and the Illini are looking to take clear control of the Big Ten West. The Huskers will need to be much improved at stopping the run if they hope to spring the upset in Memorial Stadium.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Illini on Saturday.