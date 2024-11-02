How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games

Nebraska football is back at it again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) square off with UCLA (2-5, 1-4) on Saturday in Lincoln. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Bruins, plus TV info for all of the other games on the Week 10 college football slate.

Nebraska vs. UCLA: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Guy Haberman (play by play), Yogi Roth (color) and Rhett Lewis (sideline) Streaming: Fox Sports App (LINK TO DOWNLOAD) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: NEB -6.5 Total: 40.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30

TV info for all CFB Week 10 games

All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold italics and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ================================= ================================= BYE WEEK #14 Alabama Arkansas State Ball State Boston College Bowling Green #9 BYU California Central Michigan Cincinnati #23 Colorado*** East Carolina Georgia Tech James Madison Kansas Kent State #16 LSU Maryland Miami (OH) #25 Missouri North Texas Northern Illinois #8 Notre Dame Ohio Oregon State Rutgers*** San Jose State Southern Mississippi Temple #6 Texas UNLV Utah Utah State Virginia Wake Forest #22 Washington State West Virginia Western Michigan =============================== =============================== FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 1 6:00 PM Georgia State at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network)

6:30 PM South Florida at Florida Atlantic (ESPN2)

7:00 PM San Diego State at #15 Boise State (FOX Sports 1) =============================== =============================== SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 2 11:00 AM Air Force at #21 Army (CBS) Buffalo at Akron (CBS Sports Network) Duke at #5 Miami (FL) (ABC) Memphis at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN2) Minnesota at #24 Illinois (FOX Sports 1)*** #19 Mississippi at Arkansas (ESPN) Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten Network)*** #4 Ohio State at #3 Penn State (FOX)*** Stanford at North Carolina State (ACC Network) Toledo at Eastern Michigan (ESPNU) Virginia Tech at Syracuse (The CW)

11:45 AM Vanderbilt at Auburn (SEC Network)

1:30 PM Maine at Oklahoma (ESPN+) Old Dominion at Appalachian State (ESPN+) Tulsa at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)

2:30 PM Arizona at Central Florida (FOX Sports 1) Florida vs. #2 Georgia (at Jacksonville) (ABC) #13 Indiana at Michigan State (Peacock)*** #17 Kansas State at Houston (FOX) Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall (ESPN+) Middle Tennessee State at Texas-El Paso (CBS Sports Network)*** North Carolina at Florida State (ACC Network) #1 Oregon at Michigan (CBS) Texas Tech at #11t Iowa State (ESPN) UCLA at Nebraska (BIg Ten Network)

3:00 PM Coastal Carolina at Troy (ESPN+) Navy at Rice (ESPN2) Wyoming at New Mexico (truTV)

3:15 PM Massachusetts at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

6:00 PM Arizona State at Oklahoma State (FOX Sports 1) Hawaii at Fresno State (Spectrum Sports PPV)

6:30 PM Georgia Southern at South Alabama (ESPNU) Louisville at #11 Clemson (ESPN) #10 Texas A&M at South Carolina (ABC) USC at Washington (Big Ten Network)*** Wisconsin at Iowa (NBC)***

6:45 PM Kentucky at #7 Tennessee (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Colorado State at Nevada (CBS Sports Network) #18 Pittsburgh at #20 Southern Methodist (ACC Network) TCU at Baylor (ESPN2)

Nebraska vs UCLA: Series History

***Stats & Info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Nebraska and UCLA will meet for the 14th time overall and the first time as Big Ten Conference opponents. Nebraska holds a 7-6 advantage in the series, including a 4-2 edge in games played at Memorial Stadium. >> The most recent meeting between the schools came in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Nebraska rallied from a two-touchdown deficit for a 37-29 win, which is the Huskers' most recent bowl victory. >> Nebraska and UCLA are scheduled to play in 2025 (Pasadena) and 2028 (Lincoln) as the Big Ten has announced opponents through the 2028 season. >> UCLA was Nebraska's most frequent non-conference opponent in a 12-year span from 1983 to 1994 when the schools met six times. Nebraska won five of those matchups and entered each of the six games ranked in the top 10, including first or second on five occasions. >> Hall of Fame Coach Tom Osborne earned his first (1973) and 100th (1983) career victories against the Bruins. >> Nebraska has scored more than 30 points in seven of the 13 games against UCLA, including five games with 40 or more points. >> Nebraska will continue its two-game California portion of the season, when it travels to USC to take on the Trojans on Nov. 16. >> Rhule was a member of the UCLA coaching staff in 2001 during DeShaun Foster's senior year as a player with the Bruins.

Run defense

>> Nebraska's defense has been strong against the run over the past two seasons. Indiana was the first team to score a rushing touchdown against Nebraska this season. The Huskers rank 12th nationally in rushing defense at 98.0 yards per game. >> Nebraska held its first six opponents without a rushing touchdown, tying for the longest season-opening streak in FBS without allowing a rushing touchdown in the past 10 seasons. Prior to this year, the last team to not allow a rushing touchdown through its first six games was Georgia in 2019. The last Big Ten team to not allow a rushing touchdown in its first six games was Iowa in 2013. >> Dating back to last season, the Huskers have not allowed a rushing touchdown in 12 of their past 15 games, including seven of eight games in 2024. >> Nebraska held Colorado to just 16 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards by an opponent since Purdue had -2 rushing yards in 2020. Nebraska has also held UTEP (56), Purdue (50), Rutgers (78) and Ohio State (64) to less than 80 rushing yards. In 20 games under Rhule, the Huskers have held the opponent to less than 100 rushing yards 13 times, including nine games with 75 yards or less. >> Nebraska has allowed just two individual 100-yard rushers in 20 games over the past two seasons. >> The rush defense is assisted by Nebraska's strong sack numbers. The Huskers have 23 sacks, which is 16th nationally. The Huskers have three games with four or more sacks. Nebraska had 32 sacks in 2023 which marked the most sacks by Nebraska since recording 39 in 2013.

Turnover Margin

>> Nebraska's 5-1 start was fueled in part by a +6 turnover differential through the first half of the season, with Nebraska owning a positive or even TO margin in each of the first six games. At Indiana, Nebraska was a -4 in turnover margin, before being even at Ohio State. The Huskers remain at +2 in turnover margin after finishing last season at -17 in turnover margin. >> The Huskers have a takeaway in all eight games, Nebraska's longest streak since a nine-game stretch spanning the 2021 (final game) and 2022 (first eight games) seasons. >> Nebraska's defense has posted multiple takeaways four times in 2024 (UTEP, Colorado, Illinois, Rutgers), and single takeaways against UNI, Purdue, Indiana and Ohio State. >> The multiple takeaways in consecutive games (UTEP, Colorado) marked the first time the Husker defense accomplished that since 2020 when Nebraska had multiple takeaways against Northwestern and Penn State. >> Nebraska has had a positive turnover margin five times in 2024. The Huskers were positive in turnover margin in their first three Big Ten games, marking the first time Nebraska has had a positive turnover margin in three straight games since late in the 2018 season. >> The Huskers did not allow the opposition to score a point off turnovers through the first six games. However, Indiana scored 28 points off Husker turnovers in the loss in Bloomington. Nebraska has outscored opponents 38-28 in points off turnovers this season, including a pair of interception returns for touchdowns. >> Junior defensive back Malcolm Hartzog has four interceptions this season and ranks seventh nationally in interceptions per game. His four picks are tied for the most by a Husker since Nathan Gerry had five interceptions in 2015.

Numbers to Know