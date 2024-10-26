How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games

Nebraska football is back at it again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) square off with No. 4 Ohio State (5-1, 2-1) in Columbus, Ohio. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Buckeyes, plus TV info for all of the other games on the Week 9 college football slate.

Nebraska at #4 Ohio State: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern Time/11 a.m. Central Time TV Channel: FOX Commentators: Gus Johnson (play by play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline) Streaming: Fox Sports App (LINK TO DOWNLOAD) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: OSU -25.5 Total: 48.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23

TV info for all CFB Week 9 games

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold italics and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ================================= ================================= BYE WEEK Air Force Alabama-Birmingham Arizona State #23 Army #9 Clemson Coastal Carolina Florida Florida Atlantic #2 Georgia #10 Iowa State Louisiana-Lafayette Marshall New Mexico State North Carolina State Purdue*** South Carolina South Florida #7 Tennessee Texas State UCLA*** Western Kentucky ================================= ================================= FRIDAY – OCTOBER 25 6:30 PM Louisville at Boston College (ESPN2)

9:30 PM #17 Boise State at UNLV (CBS Sports Network)

10:00 PM Rutgers at USC (FOX)*** ================================= ================================= SATURDAY – OCTOBER 26 11:00 AM Buffalo at Ohio (CBS Sports Network) Charlotte at Memphis (ESPNU) Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (ACC Network) Nebraska at #4 Ohio State (FOX) North Carolina at Virginia (The CW) #12 Notre Dame vs. #24 Navy (at East Rutherford, NJ) (ABC) Oklahoma at #18 Mississippi (ESPN) Tulane at North Texas (ESPN2) Washington at #13 Indiana (Big Ten Network)***

11:45 AM Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

12:00 PM Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Central Michigan at Miami (OH) (ESPN+) Temple at East Carolina (ESPN+)

2:30 PM Bowling Green at Toledo (ESPN+) #11 BYU at Central Florida (ESPN) Eastern Michigan at Akron (ESPN+) #20 Illinois at #1 Oregon (CBS)*** Kent State at Western Michigan (ESPN+) Maryland at Minnesota (FOX Sports 1) #21 Missouri at #15 Alabama (ABC) Northern Illinois at Ball State (ESPN+) Northwestern at Iowa (Big Ten Network)*** Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN+) Rice at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network) Southern Mississippi at James Madison (ESPN+) Texas Tech at TCU (FOX) Texas-San Antonio at Tulsa (ESPN+) Wagner at Massachusetts (ESPN+) Wake Forest at Stanford (ACC Network)

3:00 PM Oregon State at California (ESPN2)

3:15 PM #5 Texas at #25 Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

4:00 PM New Mexico at Colorado State (Altitude Sports / MW Network) Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama (ESPN+)

5:00 PM West Virginia at Arizona (FOX Sports 1)

6:00 PM Florida State at #6 Miami (FL) (ESPN) Troy at Arkansas State (ESPN+) Utah at Houston (ESPN+) Utah State at Wyoming (CBS Sports Network)

6:30 PM #8 LSU at #14 Texas A&M (ABC) Michigan State at Michigan (Big Ten Network) #3 Penn State at Wisconsin (NBC)***

6:45 PM Auburn at Kentucky (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Kansas at #16 Kansas State (ESPN2) San Jose State at Fresno State (truTV) #22 Southern Methodist at Duke (ACC Network)

9:15 PM Cincinnati at Colorado (ESPN)***

9:30 PM Washington State at San Diego State (CBS Sports Network)

11:00 PM Nevada at Hawaii (Spectrum Sports PPV)

Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Series History

***Stats & Info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Nebraska and Ohio State will meet for the 11th time overall on Saturday, and the first time since 2021. The Buckeyes own a 9-1 advantage in the series, including winning the past seven meetings. >> Nebraska and Ohio State met for six straight seasons between 2016 and 2021 with the Buckeyes ranked in the top 10 in each of those matchups. >> At least one of the teams has been ranked in all 11 matchups, including this week's game. In 10 of the 11 matchups Nebraska has faced an Ohio State team ranked 12th or higher in the AP poll, including nine Buckeye teams ranked in the top 10. >> Nebraska was ranked in three straight matchups between 2011 and 2016, including 2011 when the No. 14 Huskers picked up their lone win in the series, a 34-27 comeback victory in Lincoln. The Huskers rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit in that game to mark the largest comeback in school history.

Huskers off to best first half of season since 2016

>> Nebraska opened the season with three consecutive non-conference victories, marking its first 3-0 start to the season since 2016. It was also the first time Nebraska was unblemished in nonconference play since 2016. >> The Huskers' 5-1 mark at the midpoint of the season was also NU's best six-game record since 2016, when Nebraska began the season with seven wins. >> The 5-2 start through seven games marks only the second time in the past 10 seasons Nebraska has had five or more wins through seven games. >> The Huskers' 5-1 first half of the season marked the 10th time since 2000 Nebraska has been 5-1 or better through six games. >> Nebraska was ranked in both national polls for two consecutive weeks (Sept. 8, Sept. 15). Nebraska rose as high as 22nd in both polls. The No. 22 AP ranking was Nebraska's highest since being ranked 17th entering the 2016 regular-season finale at Iowa. >> The Sept. 20 game with Illinois was the first matchup of two AP ranked teams at Memorial Stadium since 2013 (vs. UCLA) and the first Big Ten games between two ranked teams since 2011 when 13th-ranked Nebraska defeated No. 9 Michigan State.

Numbers to Know