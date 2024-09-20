How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Illinois + all games in CFB Week 4

Nebraska football is back again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the No. 22-ranked Huskers (3-0) square off with No. 24 Illinois (3-0) in Lincoln. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten opener against the Illini, plus TV info on all of the other games on the Week 4 college football slate.

22 Nebraska vs. 24 Illinois: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 7 p.m. Central Time TV Channel: FOX Commentators: Tim Brando (play by play), Devin Gardner (color), Josh Sims (sideline) Streaming: FoxSportsGO, YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: NEB -8.5 Total: 42.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 18

TV info for all CFB Week 4 games

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ********** ********** BYE WEEK Air Force #4 Alabama Alabama-Birmingham Arizona Central Florida #2 Georgia Georgia State Kennesaw State Old Dominion #9 Oregon San Diego State Texas State UNLV Wake Forest Western Michigan Wisconsin*** ********** ********** FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 20 6:30 PM Stanford at Syracuse (ESPN)

7:00 PM #24 Illinois at #22 Nebraska (FOX)

9:00 PM San Jose State at Washington State (The CW) ********** ********** SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 21 11:00 AM Charlotte at Indiana (Big Ten Network)*** Florida at Mississippi State (ESPN) Houston at Cincinnati (FOX Sports 1) James Madison at North Carolina (ACC Network) Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN2) Marshall at #3 Ohio State (FOX)*** North Carolina State at #21 Clemson (ABC) Rice at Army (CBS Sports Network) Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPNU) Villanova at Maryland (Big Ten Network)

11:45 AM Ohio at Kentucky (SEC Network)

12:00 PM Ball State at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Arkansas State at #20 Iowa State (ESPN+) St. Francis at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+) Utah State at Temple (ESPN+) Virginia at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

2:00 PM Eastern Washington at Nevada (Mountain West Network) Southern Mississippi at Jacksonville State (ESPN+)

2:30 PM Arizona State at Texas Tech (FOX Sports 1) Arkansas at Auburn (ESPN) Buffalo at #23 Northern Illinois (ESPN+) Central Connecticut State at Massachusetts (ESPN+) Georgia Tech at #19 Louisville (ESPN2) Houston Christian at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN+) Kent State at #10 Penn State (Big Ten Network) Memphis at Navy (CBS Sports Network) Miami (OH) at #17 Notre Dame (NBC) Rutgers at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)*** #11 USC at #18 Michigan (CBS)*** Youngstown State at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

2:40 PM UCLA at #16 LSU (ABC)***

3:00 PM Duke at Middle Tennessee State (ESPNU) #12 Utah at #14 Oklahoma State (FOX)

3:15 PM Vanderbilt at #7 Missouri (SEC Network)

4:00 PM TCU at Southern Methodist (The CW)

5:00 PM East Carolina at Liberty (ESPN+) Monmouth at Florida International (ESPN+) Texas-El Paso at Colorado State (truTV)***

6:00 PM California at Florida State (ESPN2) Florida Atlantic at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network) Florida A&M at Troy (ESPN+) #8 Miami (FL) at South Florida (ESPN) New Mexico State at Sam Houston State (ESPN+) Northwestern at Washington (FOX Sports 1) Toledo at Western Kentucky (ESPN+) Tulsa at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+) Wyoming at North Texas (ESPN+)

6:30 PM Akron at South Carolina (ESPNU) Bowling Green at #25 Texas A&M (ESPN+) Iowa at Minnesota (NBC)*** #6 Tennessee at #15 Oklahoma (ABC)

6:45 PM Georgia Southern at #5 Mississippi (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Baylor at Colorado (FOX)*** Louisiana-Monroe at #1 Texas (ESPN+) Michigan State at Boston College (ACC Network)

7:30 PM Fresno State at New Mexico (truTV) Purdue at Oregon State (The CW)***

8:45 PM Portland State at Boise State (FOX Sports 1)

9:30 PM #13 Kansas State at BYU (ESPN)

11:00 PM Northern Iowa at Hawaii (Spectrum Sports PPV)***

Nebraska vs. Illinois: Series History

***Stats & Info provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Friday’s meeting between Nebraska and Illinois will be the 22nd all-time matchup between the schools and the 12th consecutive season the teams have met on the gridiron. >> Nebraska has a 14-6-1 edge in the all-time series, including a 7-4 advantage since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. >> Nebraska won six of the first seven meetings as conference foes, before Illinois won three straight. Nebraska ended that streak with a 20-7 win last season in Champaign. >> Nebraska owns a 9-3 edge in games played in Lincoln, including 5-3 at Memorial Stadium. >> The Huskers won 54-35 in Lincoln in 2018, marking Nebraska’s first 50-point outburst in a Big Ten Conference game. >> The only meetings between 1953 and 2013 came in 1985 and 1986 when Nebraska won both ends of a home -and-home series. >> Nebraska defeated Illinois and Red Grange, 14-0, in 1925, marking the only time in Grange’s career he was held scoreless in a home game.

The sellout streak hits a massive milestone

>> Nebraska will celebrate its 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The Huskers have sold out every game at Memorial Stadium for more than six decades, beginning with a game against Missouri on Nov. 3, 1962. >> During the sellout streak, Memorial Stadium has expanded several times and capacity has grown from 31,080 in 1962 to the current capacity of 82,841. >> Nebraska has been victorious in each of the milestone sellout games in the series, defeating Penn State, 42-17, in 1979 in sellout #100, knocking off second-ranked Colorado, 24-7, in 1994 in sellout #200, and shutting out Louisiana-Lafayette, 55-0, in 2009 in the 300th consecutive sellout. >> Nebraska has a record of 324-75 during the sellout streak. Friday’s game against No. 24 Illinois is the 89th matchup against a ranked opponent during the sellout streak, with Nebraska owning a 47-39 mark in those games.

Top 25 matchup in Lincoln for first time in over a decade

>> Nebraska is 3-0 after completing non-conference play undefeated for the first time since 2016. The Huskers returned to the national polls after their victory over Colorado and are ranked 22nd in both this week’s Associated Press Poll and USA Today Coaches poll. >> The national ranking is Nebraska’s first since 2019. The Huskers were ranked No. 25 in both polls after the 2019 season opener, but lost the following week at Colorado. The Huskers did not return to the rankings until this year’s win over Colorado. >> The last time Nebraska was ranked higher than this week’s No. 22 AP ranking was in 2016, when Nebraska was ranked 17th entering the regular-season finale at Iowa. >> With Illinois checking in at No. 24 in the AP poll and just outside of the top 25 in the coaches poll, Friday’s game represents the first time Nebraska has played a game involving two ranked teams since Nov. 5, 2016 at Ohio State. It is the first AP ranked vs. ranked game at Memorial Stadium since No. 23 Nebraska hosted 16th-ranked UCLA on Sept. 14, 2013. The last five ranked vs. ranked teams involving Nebraska have been on the road or in a bowl game. >> Friday’s game will be the first matchup of AP ranked Big Ten teams at Memorial Stadium since 2011 when 13th-ranked Nebraska defeated No. 9 Michigan State. >> The Huskers’ most recent victory against a ranked team was a 35-32 victory over No. 22 Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016.

Wind the clock, control the pace, win the game

>> Nebraska has controlled its first three games from start to finish. The Huskers have not trailed in any of their three games, and have out-scored the opposition by a total of 102-20. >> Nebraska has won each of its first three games by at least 18 points. It marks the first time NU has won three straight games by at least 18 points since the middle of the 2014 season, when the Huskers defeated Northwestern (21), Rutgers (18) and Purdue (21). >> Nebraska has scored on its opening drive in each of the first three games. Those scoring drives have covered 72, 49 and 75 yards. >> Nebraska out-scored UNI 14-0 in the second quarter. In three games this season, Nebraska has out-scored the opposition 51-0 in the second quarter. In 2023, Nebraska was out-scored 81-66 in the second quarter. >> Opponents have had very little success early in games. Dating back to 2023, Nebraska has allowed just one first-quarter touchdown in its past 10 games. Nebraska has not allowed an opening drive TD in 10 straight games and has allowed only one opening drive TD in the last 16 games.

Numbers to Know