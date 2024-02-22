With the 2024 recruiting class in the books, we turn our complete focus to 2025 and beyond. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney is taking a look at the recruitments of the top 10 players by position in 2025. Next up are the offensive linemen.

1. DAVID SANDERS JR.

The five-star offensive tackle is going to take the rest of February with his family to narrow down his list and start to seriously focus on his spring visit schedule. Georgia could have the early edge in his recruitment but Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan are some others that will make his top list.

2. DOUGLAS UTU

It’s still largely a guessing game when it comes to Utu’s recruitment for numerous reasons. First, the five-star offensive tackle who hardly ever loses a rep doesn’t talk about his recruitment much at all and gives no indication as to which programs stand out most. He doesn’t necessarily have a loyalty to one place over the other and when he does discuss his recruitment, top lists often change. Oklahoma has made a big impression, he has some teammates at USC, there has been some SEC talk, some Oregon talk and an in-season visit to Nebraska went well. It could still go many ways.

3. MICHAEL FASUSI

Texas is going to have a major say in Fasusi’s recruitment as the five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas, loves the coaching staff and the attention he’s received from the Longhorns so far. That one is not even in question but Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon and others will not be left out easily as Fasusi has seen those programs and is planning more visits. A recent Missouri visit blew him away and if the Tigers stay high in the mix, anything can happen. But the Longhorns and Sooners have the edge right now.

4. MICAH DEBOSE

The Prichard (Ala.) Vigor four-star offensive lineman backed off an early commitment to Georgia and now it looks like LSU, Auburn and Ohio State are the three programs to watch. Alabama is in there as well along with Georgia but others seem higher at this point. There has been some chatter recently that LSU might now be the team to beat.

5. SOLOMON THOMAS

Thomas committed to Florida State around the holidays and it was a little surprising as the Seminoles were always high in his recruitment but it wasn’t clear a pledge was on the way. Florida, Miami and South Carolina among many others are still recruiting the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star interior offensive lineman but one thing is going to be most important in his recruitment: This one runs through his mother.

6. TY HAYWOOD

This is going to be a battle until the end for the physical four-star offensive lineman from Denton (Texas) Ryan but the feeling right now is that Oklahoma has a slight lead in Haywood’s recruitment over Texas A&M and others. Haywood keeps generally quiet about where things stand in his recruitment but the Sooners have to like where they stand now. A&M, Texas and others won’t back down, though.

7. OWEN STREBIG

Miami made a big impression on Strebig and probably finished in second place for the Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial standout with Wisconsin pushing hard. Florida State and USC also made an impression. But Notre Dame was going to always be tough to beat for him. The massive four-star offensive tackle has been compared with Joe Alt by the Irish coaching staff and now he’s locked in with a commitment in recent weeks.

8. LAMONT ROGERS

The Mesquite (Texas) Horn four-star offensive lineman is still figuring out his upcoming visit schedule but Rogers is sure he will make it to Texas A&M in late March. That’s a big visit as the Aggies’ new coaching staff really get to know the in-state standout but LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and others are also heavily involved. It’s a little tough to really figure out Rogers’ recruitment because he stays quiet throughout the process but those four look best.

9. MASON SHORT

The four-star offensive lineman from Evans, Ga., committed to Alabama early in his recruitment but once coach Nick Saban retired, Short backed off his pledge to the Crimson Tide and now he has a new top four. Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Kentucky are the finalists now for Short and many feel this could be a battle between the Bulldogs and the Tigers. It would be no shock if Short picked Georgia but he also had a great visit to Clemson. MORE ON SHORT: Making the case

10. JOSH PETTY