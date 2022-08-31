DUBLIN – Nebraska and Northwestern were the latest programs tasked with helping the sport of college football grow overseas.

But is college football a product that could truly take off in Ireland? Will the sport ever see the same type of reach overseas as the NFL?

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter traveled to Dublin for the Huskers-Wildcats bout and spoke with several folks in Ireland to get their perspective. The most prominent was Adrian Barry, host and operations director of Off The Ball, the No. 1 sports media company in Ireland.

Barry has more than a decade of experience hosting radio talk shows in Dublin and has been on the air throughout all four of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic games dating back to 2012.

He joined the latest episode of the Inside Nebraska Podcast to give a unique and in-depth insight from a local perspective about American football, the college brands that carry weight in Dublin and one of the country's most beloved sporting traditions – which is one of the parallels that college football has working in its favor as it hopes to expand to Ireland.

