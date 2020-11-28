1. Balance the shooting

Fred Hoiberg's offenses will always be heavily reliant on the 3-point shot, but what we saw last time out vs. Nevada was a bit excessive. The Huskers jacked up a single-game school record 41 threes in the loss. Even worse, they only made nine of them. The Wolfpack played a part in why NU took that many attempts, as they packed the lane and dared the Huskers to make open shots on the perimeter. Nebraska got numerous good looks, but nothing was falling. In that case, especially when Big Ten play rolls around, players have to adjust and find other ways to score. When NDSU uses the same defensive game plan, the Huskers need to find ways to get to the rim or the free-throw line to give their offense some balance.

2. Create offense through defense

While Nebraska's offense did a 180 from Game 1 to Game 2, its defense has been consistently stingy. The Huskers have given up an average of just 62.0 points per game so far, and in doing so has scored 63 points off of 48 forced turnovers. As a team, NU ranks seventh nationally and leads the Big Ten with 14.0 steals per game, with Teddy Allen ranking 10 in the country with 4.0 spg. Should Nebraska struggle to knock down shots again today, the best medicine would be to create offense through transition. Nevada forced NDSU into 16 turnovers with eight steals on Wednesday, so there will be opportunities.

3.Bring the energy

The difference in body language when Nebraska played its first game against McNeese State on Wednesday and then vs. Nevada on Thursday was pretty glaring. After jumping all over MSU from the opening tip, the Huskers kind of went through the motions against the Wolfpack. Even after Kobe Webster hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer at the end of the first half, NU's players slunk to the locker room with their heads down. Hoiberg said that was the first thing he laid into his team about during halftime, and to their credit, they played their best basketball of the day in the first 10 minutes of the second half. But Nebraska can't just go through the motions, especially as a team still learning how to feed off of one another on the court. Bring some fire right away today and keep the throttle down until the final buzzer.