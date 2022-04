We discuss Ochaun Mathis and other transfer portal news, and Gold & Black's Tom Dienhart, Hawkeye Report's Tom Kakert and Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove join us on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.