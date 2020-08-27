 We talk more about Thomas Fidone's commitment and discuss possible January football for Nebraska on the HOL Radio Show.
HOL Radio: We talk January football and more reaction on Fidone's commit

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss what might be next for Nebraska and the Big Ten, catch up with Nebraska basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih, and give our thoughts on the commitment of tight end Thomas Fidone on this week's huskerOnline Radio Show.


