HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Purdue vs. Nebraska game
We get you ready for Saturday's Purdue vs. Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
HuskerOnline Podcast - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Purdue
|
11:13
|
Nebraska vs. Purdue offensive storylines
|
19:19
|
|
28:00
|
Mailbag
|
40:09
|
Gold & Black's Tom Dienhart