 We get you ready for Saturday's Purdue vs. Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 06:35:36 -0500') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Purdue vs. Nebraska game

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Podcast - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Purdue

11:13

Nebraska vs. Purdue offensive storylines

19:19

Nebraska vs. Purdue offensive storylines

28:00

Mailbag

40:09

Gold & Black's Tom Dienhart

{{ article.author_name }}