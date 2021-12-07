HOL Radio: We discuss the Mark Whipple news and more on the Husker staff
We discuss the Mark Whipple news and more on the Husker staff this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Coaching Staff news
|
10:28
|
Mark Whipple resigns at Pitt and Portal Talk
|
20:05
|
Nebraska basketball heads to Atlanta to play Auburn this weekend
|
30:03
|
Mailbag
|
41:17
|
Chris Peak from Panther-Lair.com talks Mark Whippple