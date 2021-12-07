 We discuss the Mark Whipple news and more on the Husker staff on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
football

HOL Radio: We discuss the Mark Whipple news and more on the Husker staff

Sean Callahan
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We discuss the Mark Whipple news and more on the Husker staff this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Coaching Staff news

10:28

Mark Whipple resigns at Pitt and Portal Talk

20:05

Nebraska basketball heads to Atlanta to play Auburn this weekend

30:03

Mailbag

41:17

Chris Peak from Panther-Lair.com talks Mark Whippple

