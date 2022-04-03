HOL In-State Anonymous feedback: Nebraska, others contact with high schools

HuskerOnline hosted its annual In-State Tour in Omaha and Lincoln and had 22 coaches and 136 players from across Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa fill out anonymous questionnaires. The questions varied between coaches and players and ranged from the number of multi-sport athletes to which coach got the most out of his team and the best players. Not all of the coaches and players submitted a questionnaire but HuskerOnline will be running several features based on their responses. In this installment, we break down the coaches' answers to how much they've heard from Nebraska's coaching staff last year and if it's better or different than in years past. Also, we learn what other schools are talking to these coaches the most.

2023 ATH Malachi Coleman, 2022 Husker ILB commit Ernest Hausmann, and 2022 Husker OLB commit Jake Appleget (Sean Callahan)

How much have you heard from Nebraska's coaching staff in the last year? Has the coach been better or any different than it was a year ago?

Of the 19 coaches that responded to the question, nine said Nebraska's recruiting contact with them has increased over the last year and several said there's been more frequency over the last two to three months, which was when NU's new offense staff was hired. A few coaches said they have little to no contact with the Huskers. Something to keep in mind here is the teams that attended the In-State tour. For example, Lewis Central from Council Bluffs, Iowa was at the Omaha event and has probably seen a decrease in attention after tight end Thomas Fidone graduated and headed to Lincoln. Linebacker coach Barrett Ruud, who is Nebraska's in-state recruiter was mentioned five times, one coach said he is an "outstanding recruiter." Associate head coach and wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph was hired in December and has already made an impression as one coach mentioned his efforts in Omaha.

"Yes, no contact from head coach except general letters. I've received texts and calls from other assistants. Coach (Barrett) Ruud has visited our school a few times." "Quite a bit because of (a certain player). Contact has been better." "Little bit. They certainly have made a point at being available to help." "A lot more contact specifically connected to one of our players." "0 percent" "Yes, they do a great job with communication. Barrett Ruud is an outstanding recruiter and understands Nebraska High School football." "More in the past year. It is clearer and more frequent." "We have always been blessed but it has increased this year." "More over the last two to three months, way better!" "Not much. Hear from Kenny Wilhite some through text. Coach Ruud (has) also contacted. No in school visit though." "Minimal, less." "Contact is up but coach Ruud has always been active." "Improving." "Three to four times this past week. Better because of our athletes." "Omaha Metro football coaches association, that's more than the previous year." "One time have I been contacted. It has not changed." "Mickey Joseph has done a great job coming into Omaha." "Coach Rudd has stopped by our school a few times to talk and visit with some kids. Kenny Wilhite will stay in touch with an email, text or call every now and then too. I would say they have been more in contact this past year than in years past."

2023 Nebraska OL commit Sam Sledge (Sean Callahan)

Who are the teams outside of Nebraska you hear the most from in terms of recruiting?

Here is the list of the 19 coaches that responded to the question and how many times each school was mentioned:

What colleges are recruiting most in Nebraska besides the Huskers? Team Schools mentioned North Dakota State 11 Kansas State 10 Iowa State 8 South Dakota State 7 Iowa 7 Northern Illinois 6 Kansas 6 Wyoming 6 South Dakota 4 Missouri 3 North Dakota 3 Minnesota 2