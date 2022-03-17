Hoiberg announces changes to Nebraska coaching staff

When Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed last month that men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg would return for a fourth season, he made it clear that it was under the condition that some changes would need to be made.

Along with restructuring his contract, Hoiberg also laid out a plan for how he would alter aspects of his program to turn the Huskers around.

On Thursday, the first significant shakeup was announced with the departure of full-time assistant coach Matt Abelmassih, who was Hoiberg's first hire when he took over in 2019.

“Matt and I have a close relationship dating back to our time in the front office with the Timberwolves,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “He was a big part of our success at Iowa State and played a leading role in building our roster at Nebraska. I wish Matt and his family nothing but the best.”