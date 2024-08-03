Advertisement

in other news

Glenn Thomas: Dylan Raiola's "unlimited" growth, Haarberg mechanics & more

Glenn Thomas: Dylan Raiola's "unlimited" growth, Haarberg mechanics & more

Nebraska football QBs coach Glenn Thomas breaks down the Huskers’ signal callers as fall camp begins.

 • Zack Carpenter
Princewill Umanmielen a big piece to Nebraska's plans

Princewill Umanmielen a big piece to Nebraska's plans

What Tony White said about high-upside Jack linebacker Princewill Umanmielen.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Nebraska recruiting objectives for August

Nebraska recruiting objectives for August

Recruiting objectives for Matt Rhule and Nebraska's staff to address in August

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Blackshirt Breakdown: Kade Pietrzak Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: Kade Pietrzak Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Kade Pietrzak, a three-star DL in Nebraska's 2025 class.

 • Steve Marik
Recruiting Mailbag: Top targets left on the board, '26 RB recruiting

Recruiting Mailbag: Top targets left on the board, '26 RB recruiting

In this week's recruiting mailbag we discuss Nebraska's top targets left on the board and the 2026 running back board

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese

in other news

Glenn Thomas: Dylan Raiola's "unlimited" growth, Haarberg mechanics & more

Glenn Thomas: Dylan Raiola's "unlimited" growth, Haarberg mechanics & more

Nebraska football QBs coach Glenn Thomas breaks down the Huskers’ signal callers as fall camp begins.

 • Zack Carpenter
Princewill Umanmielen a big piece to Nebraska's plans

Princewill Umanmielen a big piece to Nebraska's plans

What Tony White said about high-upside Jack linebacker Princewill Umanmielen.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Nebraska recruiting objectives for August

Nebraska recruiting objectives for August

Recruiting objectives for Matt Rhule and Nebraska's staff to address in August

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 3, 2024
Heinrich Haarberg on accuracy improvement, leadership in QB room and more
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa